At Home in L.A.

For purposes of this show, that includes activities like "knitting, reading, napping, moving, talking, smudging, flower arranging, eating, garden fresh herbal tea drinking, music and yoga," according to Haeg's press announcement. A typical day starts with an all-levels yoga class, followed by some tea drinking, followed by a few hours of crafting, followed by a scheduled concert or reading or performance (nice life, right?!?). Visitors are encouraged to bring clean clothes, sheets, and other textiles that they can crochet into the rug, which expands with each addition and as the entire installation moves from city to city. The project, which also goes by the broader name "Domestic Integrities," was previously shown at New York's MoMA and the Hammer Museum and is currently set up in the Los Angeles art and performance space Human Resources and runs through April 4th. Starting May 11, Haeg's installation will travel to the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis. During his time in Minneapolis, Haeg will serve as the museum's artist-in-residence, establishing a "foraging circle" in the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden (a geodesic dome surrounded by native wild plants) and helping a local household plant Edible Estate #16.

