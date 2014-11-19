Ask the Expert: Gift-Buying Tips from Roman Alonso of Commune
What’s your go-to host gift?
What is your everyday bedding?
What’s your favorite brand of towel?
Rikumo. Towels by Rikumo, from $8.
What’s the best wedding present you’ve given or received?
Anything from Heath.
What would you give to a recent college graduate?
A crisp $100 bill.
What is your go-to kitchen appliance?
A Breville electric teakettle. The Tea Maker by Breville, $250.
What is the best design book to give as a gift?
Peter Zumthor: Buildings and Projects, 1985–2013, edited by Thomas Durisch (Scheidegger and Spiess, 2014), $250.
What is your most indispensable everyday gadget?
My iPhone and my Canon PowerShot ELPH camera. PowerShot ELPH 340 HS camera from Canon, $180.