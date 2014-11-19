Ask the Expert: Gift-Buying Tips from Roman Alonso of Commune
Ask the Expert: Gift-Buying Tips from Roman Alonso of Commune

By William Lamb
Roman Alonso of Los Angeles-based design collective Commune shares his recommendations for buying the perfect gift.

What’s your go-to host gift?

He also recommends these Commune Chocolates by Valerie Confections, $49.

What is your everyday bedding?

What’s your favorite brand of towel?

Rikumo.

Towels by Rikumo, from $8.

What is your go-to kitchen appliance?

A Breville electric teakettle.

The Tea Maker by Breville, $250.

What is the best design book to give as a gift?

Peter Zumthor: Buildings and Projects, 1985–2013, edited by Thomas Durisch (Scheidegger and Spiess, 2014), $250.

What is your most indispensable everyday gadget?

My iPhone and my Canon PowerShot ELPH camera.

PowerShot ELPH 340 HS camera from Canon, $180.

What’s the best wedding present you’ve given or received?

Roman Alonso founded L.A. based design collective Commune with Steven Johanknecht, Pamela Shamshiri, and Ramin Shamshiri in 2004. The group collaborates on commercial spaces, retail environments, restaurants, residences, packaging, corporate identities, and websites.

Anything from Heath

What would you give to a recent college graduate?

A crisp $100 bill.

