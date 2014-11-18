Ask the Expert: Gift-Buying Tips from Designer Harry Washington

What’s your favorite kind of towel? Egyptian cotton Kassatex bath towels. They come in basic solid colors and are super soft. They’re really well priced and do the job. There’s nothing worse than a soft towel that does not dry you up. Bath towels from Kassatex, from $7.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

An upcycled wood chopping board by the Carrot Concept .

What is your everyday bedding? The Oake Box Coverlet Collection and a handmade indigo-dyed blanket by Lourdes Mena for Qumbo, an El Salvadoran artisanal design store. Oake Box Coverlet Collection, from $240.

What is your everyday bedding?

What would you give to a recent college graduate? A wooden pen, a wooden propelling pencil, an aluminum pen case, and an aluminum business card holder from Muji. Wooden Hexagonal Mechanical Pencil, $6.50.

The Oake Box Coverlet Collection and a handmade indigo-dyed blanket by Lourdes Mena for Qumbo, an El Salvadoran artisanal design store. Oake Box Coverlet Collection from Bloomingdales , from $240.

Egyptian cotton Kassatex bath towels. They come in basic solid colors and are super soft. They’re really well priced and do the job. There’s nothing worse than a soft towel that does not dry you up. Bath towels from Kassatex, from $7.

What would you give to a recent college graduate?

A wooden pen, a wooden propelling pencil, an aluminum pen case, and an aluminum business card holder from Muji. Wooden Hexagonal Mechanical Pencil, $6.50; Thick Aluminum Card Case, $5.50.