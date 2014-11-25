Ask the Expert: Gift-Buying Tips from Design Curator Ronald T. Labaco

What’s your go-to host gift?

Even before working at MAD, I used to go to the store there specifically for Ed Wohl’s Bird’s-Eye maple cutting boards, so there’s no sense in breaking tradition. Plus, it’s ultraconvenient as a last-minute thought.



Bird’s-Eye maple cutting boards by Edward Wohl, from $102.

What is your everyday bedding?

What is the best design book to give as a gift?



I’m eagerly anticipating the release of Wendell Castle: A Catalogue Raisonnè, 1958–2012, since I’m working on a 2015 exhibition on his new digitally assisted work.



Wendell Castle: A Catalogue Raisonnè, 1958–2012, by Emily Evans Eerdmans (The Artist Book Foundation, 2014), $150.

Matteo. Made and designed in Los Angeles, it reminds me of my Southern California roots.

What is your go-to kitchen appliance?



I don’t cook much, so does my OXO Muddler qualify as an appliance? There’s nothing like a refreshing mojito on a hot summer day.



Steel muddler from Oxo, $14.

What’s your favorite kind of towel?

What is your most indispensable everyday gadget?



I live in dread of losing my Bose QuietComfort noise-cancelling headphones.



QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise-cancelling headphones by Bose, $300.

Organic cotton towels and hemp linen washcloths from Rawganique.com. Organic cotton towels, from $39, and hemp linen washcloths, $6.