Artemide Opens Flagship Store in Dubai

Artemide’s first flagship store in Dubai is now open. The store, designed by Studio de Bevilacqua, is located in the Dubai Design District, a creative hub for international luxury brands. Artemide Dubai launched with an opening event during Dubai Design Week on October 25th. The flagship will showcase pieces from the Design and Architectural collections from the Artemide and Danese Milano brands and serve as a reference point for architects and designers. The space provides an overview of Artemide’s core values of research, innovation, tradition and responsibility towards man and the environment.



Artemide Showroom

Dubai Design District

(D3) Buiding 6/3rd Floor / Unit A-307