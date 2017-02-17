Art in The Sky for Sale

When the celebrity owners of this amazing one-of-a-kind condominium in Downtown LA asked DTLA LIFE to sell their property, we could not imagine a better setting for a temporary gallery featuring "Art in the Sky."

This spectacular Ritz-Carlton Residence offers 4,170 square feet of luxury and was ideally designed for art aficionados. The high ceilings easily allow for eight-foot sculpture displays framed by a backdrop of the city skyline. The custom-designed, multi-directional lighting perfectly illuminates art in an elegant living environment. Downtown Los Angeles is fast becoming the premier destination for culture and entertainment with a concentration of venues like Staples Center, the Microsoft Theater, LA LIVE, the Grammy Museum, MOCA, the Geffen Contemporary, the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, the Walt Disney Concert Hall, and now the new iconic Broad Museum.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences at LA LIVE are ideally located amidst all these world-class museums, entertainment venues, and restaurants. Ritz-Carlton Residences Unit 48G is the epitome of High-Art Living!You are a breed apart — well-educated, extremely successful, demand discretion, specific about what you want, philanthropic, and appreciate a culturally rich lifestyle. Your home transcends the ordinary and mirrors your personality and aesthetic pursuits. High Art is your milieu. A Ritz-Carlton Residence is your perfect environment.Live an artful life framing the panoramic landscape of museum-rich Los Angeles in this spectacular 48th-floor, 4,129-sq.-ft. residence being offered at the Ritz-Carlton Residences at Downtown L.A. Live — the city’s newest and most vibrant sports and entertainment district! Built in 2010, the Ritz-Carlton Residences Unit 48G has been newly customized to suit unparalleled 5-star luxury living.

This residence features impeccably designed high-tech lighting and a floor plan encompassing three en-suite bedrooms, a guest powder room, a family media room with five TVs, a chef’s kitchen with premium Gaggenau built-in appliances, granite countertops and cabinetry, adjoining pantry, a fully equipped laundry room, and gracious open-concept living spaces with stellar city views of Downtown L.A. all the way to the Pacific Ocean. The master-bedroom appointments include automatic-bypass entry doors, a built-in king-sized bed foundation and nightstands, a makeup vanity pour madame, an armoire unit with charger station for PDAs, a handcrafted TV lift cabinet, separate spacious his/her walk-in wardrobes with LED lighting systems throughout, and electronic blackout window shades. The master bath is lushly finished with a self-cleaning whirlpool tub, designer fixtures and storage amenities, custom shower enclosure, and a gentleman’s urinoir.A technologically advanced Crestron Control System allows for streamlined management of every facet of the residence’s electronic operation — illumination, gallery-style fine-art lighting, window shades, TVs, AV, and HVAC — from an iPhone or iPad. Finely crafted and darkly stained 5" oak-plank hardwood floors and luxuriant carpeting accentuate each room in which no bespoke detailing have been overlooked. Certainly, high-art living at its finest!



3 BED | 3.5 BATH | 4,170 SF | $8,800,000