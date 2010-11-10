Architecture Reads on Google Books

Richard Neutra and the Search for Modern Architecture is a good bet for a Neutra biography. A drawback on this one is that many of the copyrighted images aren't included in the text, so you'll want to augment your reading with a look at many of Neutra's projects here .

For a real look back into the annals of design lit, try the first issue of Architectural Record from 1891. Not much modernism, I fear, but an interesting glimpse at the origins of the architectural press.

To get a nice historical take on one of the most architecturally minded nations on the planet, have a look at Twentieth Century Architecture in the Netherlands. It's just shy of 200 pages but serves as a solid primer on Dutch design.