Architecture Reads on Google Books

By Aaron Britt
Far be it from me to suggest you spend your spare computer time reading—those R. Kelly vids are certainly not going to watch themselves—but after a quick advanced search on Google Books, it turns out there are a handful of tomes the design-minded reader might do well to peruse. Best of all, you can read full versions of the text, and they range in subject from a Richard Neutra bio to the charms of loft living to the best in 20th century Dutch architecture. Read on.

Richard Neutra and the Search for Modern Architecture is a good bet for a Neutra biography. A drawback on this one is that many of the copyrighted images aren't included in the text, so you'll want to augment your reading with a look at many of Neutra's projects here.

For a real look back into the annals of design lit, try the first issue of Architectural Record from 1891. Not much modernism, I fear, but an interesting glimpse at the origins of the architectural press.

To get a nice historical take on one of the most architecturally minded nations on the planet, have a look at Twentieth Century Architecture in the Netherlands. It's just shy of 200 pages but serves as a solid primer on Dutch design.

Finally, for a more contemporary look at the design world, Lofts: A Style of Living from 2004 offers a full-color, image rich tour of lofts all over the world. This one runs the gamut of styles, but as a source of inspiration for what to do with an open industrial space, it's quite handy. And best of all, it's free.