Architecture for Humanity at Dwell On Design 2013

"We hope to get people inspired and excited by investing in place again," says co-founder Kate Stohr, who will be speaking about the organization’s current initiatives, including Design Like You Give a Damn and What Do You See?

In addition, Architecture for Humanity will be part of a talk, Can Disaster Spur Innovation?, which will focus on improved urban design opportunities that arise in the wake of natural disasters such as hurricanes Katrina and Sandy, after both of which Architecture for Humanity set up bases in New Orleans and the Tri-State area to help victims rebuild.

"Where people see blighted, dangerous, and destroyed spaces, there are opportunities to come together to reimagine, rebuild, and revitalize," says Stohr, who, along with cofounder Cameron Sinclair (who gave the Keynote address at Dwell on Design 2012) urges people to get involved in rebuilding not only their own communities, but those of others. "We have 25 chapters across America, and those chapters need people from all walks of life, especially marketing, legal, design, and landscape. We do need you."

Stohr also cites Dwell’s commitment to improving place through design. "Dwell is a community builder too and was among our first supporters," notes Stohr. "We are excited to share with the Dwell on Design audience all the ways they can get involved in their community."

This article was originally published on February 15, 2013 on our sister site, Dwell on Design.