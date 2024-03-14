Kendrick Bangs Kellogg, Pioneer of Organic Modernism, Dies at 89

Kendrick Banks Kellogg, a genre-bending architect who helped pioneer the organic modernism movement, died on February 16 in San Diego at 89. He is survived by his wife, Franeva Kellogg, three children from his former marriage and their mother, and five grandchildren.

Kellogg leaves behind a legacy of bold, biophilic residences, including the Onion House in Kona, Hawaii, the Surfer House and Lotus House in La Jolla, California, and—perhaps most notably—the strikingly otherworldly Kellogg Doolittle Residence in Joshua Tree, California.

Kendrick Bangs Kellogg’s career spanned more than 60 years. The Kellogg Doolittle Residence in Joshua Tree, California, is perhaps his most recognizable home.

His most distinctive works defy neat categorization. They’re deeply responsive to site and ebullient, with layered, curvilinear forms that burst with life. Sinuous shapes, a respect for the landscape, and the application of natural materials are hallmarks of Kellogg’s oeuvre. Although sleek, computer-generated renderings sometimes mirror Kellogg’s work, the trailblazing architect eschewed high tech tools, refusing to design anything with a computer to leave room for improvisation. He is remembered as both a visionary architect and a talented craftsman who could often be found on site, clad in cargo shorts and a jacket. He frequently worked as an engineer, draftsman, contractor, and carpenter. While in his 70s, Kellogg maintained that he could survey a site in three hours with a tape measure and $20 worth of equipment.

Kellogg designed the Lotus House in La Jolla, California, in 1978. The residence is emblematic of his distinct approach to modern organic architecture.

Born in 1939, Kellogg was a lifelong resident of San Diego County. He grew up in Mission Beach, California: "I had free rein from the time I was six or seven years old. I would put my bathing suit on and never see my parents again until that night," Kellogg told the LA Times. In his college days—he attended multiple universities, and didn’t earn a degree—Kellogg and some fellow students traveled to the Taliesin West studio in Arizona to attend a public lecture conducted by Frank Lloyd Wright. He spoke with the legendary architect, and the meeting inspired him to pivot his studies from math and engineering to architecture. Ultimately his vision didn’t fit with formal architectural education.

The Lotus House’s curvilinear interiors are crafted from Douglas fir beams that were steamed and then glued together.

"My philosophy is similar to Mr. Wright’s," Kellogg told the San Diego Union-Tribune. "Not in elevation, but as nature as the source … you enhance a site, not create it. The more unusual the site, the more I let it determine the design," he said. In 1959, at age 23 and without an architectural license, he completed his first project for family friends, the Babcock House in Mission Beach. Wright had drawn up plans for a separate, unbuilt home for the same owners that was envisioned as a copper A-Frame with triangular forms. Kellogg’s resulting design is a spectacular take on Wright’s original concept. Recently sold in 2023, it put Kellogg on the map. The home is clearly reminiscent of Wright’s work, but bears a clarity of vision that would define Kellogg’s portfolio.

Per Kellogg’s lifelong design ethos of "nature as the source," he was inspired by the site’s panoramic views of the Pacific ocean. The home is perched on the edge of Pottery Canyon.

Kellogg is often compared with John Lautner, another protégé of Wright who gained international fame for his contributions to the organic modernism movement. While Kellogg may have achieved less widespread fame, design devotees assert that he is an undisputed visionary and champion of the movement in his own right.



The Kellogg Doolittle Residence is representative of Kellogg’s at times painstaking creative process. He spent more than three deciding how to position the home.

Kellogg went on to design and engineer over a dozen residences beginning in the 1960s as a twenty-something and worked into his 80s. Beyond residential projects, his portfolio also includes several Chart House restaurants and an expansive stone and glass structure in Karuizawa, Japan, that has been one of the country’s most popular wedding chapels for almost 30 years.

Kellogg’s design ethos was rooted in his site-specific approach. "If [the clients] don’t predetermine it, we can create something for the site. It’s not like buying a car … It’s a work of art," he once said. "And the value is in what it does for you. It does change people’s lives."

Perhaps the apex of his work, the Kellogg Doolittle House is an ambitious, otherworldly residence carefully sited amid in situ boulders at the edge of Joshua Tree National Park. Described by the New York Times as "the most unsung great residence in America by one of architecture’s least-known major talents," the 5,000-square-foot home was commissioned in 1984 and took 20 years to complete. Kellogg collaborated with craftsman John Vugrin on the project, who designed and fabricated the interiors. Rather than formal walls, the home is composed of 26 curving cantilevered concrete pillars that fan out into the lunar-esque desert landscape. The rib-like forms are connected by sandblasted glass panels.

The Kellogg Doolittle Residence was completed in collaboration with craftsman John Vugrin, Kellogg’s protege. The two met when Vugrin was a teen after which he went on to work with Kellogg for most of his adult life.