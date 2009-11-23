Architect Barbara Bestor

Anahuacalli Museum in Mexico City by Diego Rivera, Ruth Rivera, Heriberto Pagelson and Juan O'Gorman

This is an amazing, huge edifice in suburban Mexico City that Rivera built to house both his collection of Mayan and Zapotec artifacts as well as his studio (on the upper levels). It's a load-bearing black lava rock thing—a real engineering museum in its construction!— that I thought at first was inspired by the Shogun legacy in Japan. But after going to Oaxaca and Monte Alban I realized it is deeply Zapotec. It has gargoyles and a very strong symbolic and political presence. It was Rivera's response to and evidence of his withdrawal from imported European modernism (e.g the moderne almost Hejdukian his-and-hers studio building in Mexico City that most people know). The works of Lina Bo Bardi The works of Lina Bo Bardi

Lina Bo Bardi's Sao Paulo Art school building. Or maybe her Sao Paulo Museum of Art (above). Or maybe her own little studio building in her yard. I just heart Lina Bo Bardi so. Taliesin West and Ocatillo Desert Camp in Scottsdale, Arizona by Frank Lloyd Wright Taliesin West and Ocatillo Desert Camp in Scottsdale, Arizona by Frank Lloyd Wright