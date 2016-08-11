Arastradero Preserve

Driving through the Bay Area, it is almost impossible not to encounter the plethora of oak woodlands and peaceful grass fields speckled throughout the suburban sprawl. Recently, I got to revisit one of my favorite nature preserves that boasts not only oaks and grasses, but also stunning views of the bay and even the East Bay.

Maintained by the city of Palo Alto, it is one of the best and only truly mixed-use trails around. Visitors can ride bikes, horses, or simply walk or run.



