Arastradero Preserve
View Photos

Arastradero Preserve

Add to
Like
Share
By Norah Eldredge
In Palo Alto, CA an oasis of savanna grasslands amongst the silicone makes for an inviting summer escape.

Driving through the Bay Area, it is almost impossible not to encounter the plethora of oak woodlands and peaceful grass fields speckled throughout the suburban sprawl. Recently, I got to revisit one of my favorite nature preserves that boasts not only oaks and grasses, but also stunning views of the bay and even the East Bay. 

Maintained by the city of Palo Alto, it is one of the best and only truly mixed-use trails around. Visitors can ride bikes, horses, or simply walk or run. 


Bike riding the trails of Arastradero.

Bike riding the trails of Arastradero.

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample


The beautiful Bay Area.

The beautiful Bay Area.


Oaks and grassy hills.&nbsp;

Oaks and grassy hills. 


Off in the distance- the East Bay!

Off in the distance- the East Bay!



Relief from the summer sun under this natural canopy.&nbsp;

Relief from the summer sun under this natural canopy. 


Mossy oak trees.&nbsp;

Mossy oak trees. 