Announcing The World Views Photo Book

It's inevitable that most of us wind up in the same routine and see the same landscapes or cityscapes over and over again. We get caught up so easily in the every day that the views and sights we regularly see start to fade in their brilliance. So we launched our inaugural photography competition, World Views, to inspire you to take in old sights anew! Now we're hard at work culling together the best shots to be included in Dwell's first-ever photo book, which will be unveiled at Dwell on Design.

The scope of photos we received was remarkable: snow-capped peaks, dusky skies, defunct industrial sites, and skylines stretched to the horizon. Check back to see who took home the grand prize, the two runners up, and the handful of honorable mentions. If you find yourself in Los Angeles, June 24th-26th, swing by the Los Angeles Convention Center and pick one up!