Announcing Passport to Design Competition Winners

Competition Overview Dwell on Design attendees were invited to create an "ultimate space" using VividAR™ software. Participants will have access to virtual 3D designs and furnishings provided by participating exhibitors. Prizes total over $5,000!

Congratulations to the 1st place winner Kathryn Retich, who created the best "ultimate space" using VividAR™ software and 3D virtual products/furnishings.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

How it Worked Attendees were invited to visit particpating exhibitor booths on the show floor and received stamps in their "passport" located in the Dwell on Design Show Directory. Once the desired stamps were received, guests checked in with VividWorks at the Tech Lounge and designed their "ultimate space"; either an indoor living space, kitchen, or outdoor space. The collected stamps ‘unlocked’ virtual 3D products/furnishings that were used in the design of their ultimate space using VividWorks' VividAR™ software. The submitted designs were judged upon show close on June 24th by a jury of Dwell Editors and three tiers of cash prizes are awarded.

Karen Stewart wins the second place prize for her modern interior space.

Prizing First Prize: $5,000, an iPad Mini , a one-year subscription to Dwell® Magazine, and a Dwell T-shirt Second Prize: $1,000, an iPad Mini, a one-year subscription to Dwell® Magazine, and a Dwell T-shirt Third Prize: $500, an iPad Mini, a one-year subscription to Dwell® Magazine, and a Dwell T-shirt

And third place is awarded to Ivan Orquera for his creative use of modern products/furnishings.

Participating Exhibitors

Benjamin Moore & Co.

Cerno

Clei: represented by Resource Furniture

Crossville Inc.

FermobUSA

FLOR

Hansgrohe, Inc.

Modfire

Peter Danko

Plummers

Rypen

Sherwin-Williams

True Professional Series

U-Line

Yube Modular Furniture

What is VividWorks VividAR™?

VividAR™ combines real space and virtual products giving amazing freedom to dream, plan and visualize any design. The solution enables to try amazingly realistic looking products to any space, anytime and anywhere.

For official rules, click here.

This article was originally published on June 24, 2013 on our sister site, Dwell on Design.