Announcing Passport to Design Competition Winners
Competition Overview
Dwell on Design attendees were invited to create an "ultimate space" using VividAR™ software. Participants will have access to virtual 3D designs and furnishings provided by participating exhibitors. Prizes total over $5,000!
How it Worked
Attendees were invited to visit particpating exhibitor booths on the show floor and received stamps in their "passport" located in the Dwell on Design Show Directory. Once the desired stamps were received, guests checked in with VividWorks at the Tech Lounge and designed their "ultimate space"; either an indoor living space, kitchen, or outdoor space. The collected stamps ‘unlocked’ virtual 3D products/furnishings that were used in the design of their ultimate space using VividWorks' VividAR™ software. The submitted designs were judged upon show close on June 24th by a jury of Dwell Editors and three tiers of cash prizes are awarded.
Prizing
First Prize: $5,000, an iPad Mini , a one-year subscription to Dwell® Magazine, and a Dwell T-shirt
Second Prize: $1,000, an iPad Mini, a one-year subscription to Dwell® Magazine, and a Dwell T-shirt
Third Prize: $500, an iPad Mini, a one-year subscription to Dwell® Magazine, and a Dwell T-shirt
Participating Exhibitors
Benjamin Moore & Co.
Cerno
Clei: represented by Resource Furniture
Crossville Inc.
FermobUSA
FLOR
Hansgrohe, Inc.
Modfire
Peter Danko
Plummers
Rypen
Sherwin-Williams
True Professional Series
U-Line
Yube Modular Furniture
What is VividWorks VividAR™?
VividAR™ combines real space and virtual products giving amazing freedom to dream, plan and visualize any design. The solution enables to try amazingly realistic looking products to any space, anytime and anywhere.
This article was originally published on June 24, 2013 on our sister site, Dwell on Design.