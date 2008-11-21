View Photos
Angela Adams for Architex
By Laure Joliet
Angela Adams recently expanded her upbeat retro textile designs with more rugged and sustainable fabrics to help spruce up hospitals, office cubicles, and the outdoors.
Her new collaboration with Architex makes her classic designs available in heavier duty, more durable, and in some cases much more sustainable fabrics.
