Angela Adams for Architex
Angela Adams for Architex

By Laure Joliet
Angela Adams recently expanded her upbeat retro textile designs with more rugged and sustainable fabrics to help spruce up hospitals, office cubicles, and the outdoors.

Her new collaboration with Architex makes her classic designs available in heavier duty, more durable, and in some cases much more sustainable fabrics.

Angela Adams for Architex - Photo 1 of 5 -

Crypton is an engineered and patented weave that is breathable and moisture resistant, perfect for hospitals and medical offices.

Angela Adams for Architex - Photo 2 of 5 -

Cubicle Curtains are a line of fun, durable alternatives to the drab and institutional hospital curtains we're used to.

Angela Adams for Architex - Photo 3 of 5 -

Three of Adams' patterns are now available in Sunbrella fabric for outdoor furniture and cushions.

Angela Adams for Architex - Photo 4 of 5 -

Eleven patterns are now available as sustainable fabrics made from 100% post-industrial recycled polyester.

Angela Adams for Architex - Photo 5 of 5 -

See the entire collection here.