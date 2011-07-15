And the World Views Winners Are...
And the World Views Winners Are...

By Ralston O'Neill
In our World Views photography competition, we teamed up with Blurb and challenged Dwellers everywhere to take a shot and share their view of the modern world. You answered our call and now, hundreds of submissions later, it's high time we announce the winners!

Together with Blurb we picked the winners you see here for their very different slices of the world at large. Many more appear in our first-ever book, World Views.

Protected View by Chris Romer-Lee. The grand prize went to this crisp view of London, which pits old against new.

Grand Prize Winner

Join us in congratulating Chris Romer-Lee for his entry (shown above), Protected View. We couldn't help but appreciate the simple perspective of this noisy urban moment in London. This image of Richard Rogers's Neo Bankside project captures one of the most vibrant debates in urban planning: balancing the traditional with the contemporary.

Runners Up

The title Urban Dreamscape suits this runner up image taken from a gallery space over Chinatown, New York.

Runner up Inspirada caught our eye for it's bold head-on perspective of a deserted desert suburbia in Henderson, Nevada.

The two runners up are Raymond Barberousse for his entry, Inspirada, and Alexander McClure for, Urban Dreamscape. Like our winning entry, both of these images represent very different slices of the world. They were selected from the hundreds of submissions for their deafening silence and powerful head on-stares of a deserted suburb street and empty gallery raised high over New York City.