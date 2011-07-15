And the World Views Winners Are...
Together with Blurb we picked the winners you see here for their very different slices of the world at large. Many more appear in our first-ever book, World Views.
Grand Prize Winner
Join us in congratulating Chris Romer-Lee for his entry (shown above), Protected View. We couldn't help but appreciate the simple perspective of this noisy urban moment in London. This image of Richard Rogers's Neo Bankside project captures one of the most vibrant debates in urban planning: balancing the traditional with the contemporary.
Runners Up
The two runners up are Raymond Barberousse for his entry, Inspirada, and Alexander McClure for, Urban Dreamscape. Like our winning entry, both of these images represent very different slices of the world. They were selected from the hundreds of submissions for their deafening silence and powerful head on-stares of a deserted suburb street and empty gallery raised high over New York City.