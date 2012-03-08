And the Winner of Rethinking Preservation Is...

The Union Depot in Keokuk, Iowa, by renowned turn-of-the-20th-century Chicago architectural firm Burnham and Root. We would like to congratulate Christen Sundquist, the architectural do-gooder who submitted the winning entry. Christen, a historic preservation graduate student at the Art Institute of Chicago, says she entered the competition with the high hopes that The Depot might be returned to its past grandeur. "When I saw that Dwell and Sub-Zero were hosting a competition aimed toward preservation, it really got my heart racing. It was a chance to let people learn that there is a Burnham and Root Depot where they would least expect it. As a preservationist, I am torn that there was only one winner. There were a lot of great buildings that I hope get more recognition now."