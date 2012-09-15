And The Winner of Love What You Do Is…

Version of Existence

"Design makes possible an intentional version of existence. It offers an individual, mindful approach to the everyday, cultivating grace in one's daily routines, one's surroundings, and oneself.



I love design because it allows us to clash well, not simply match well. It allows us to bring our seemingly disparate views, likes, and experiences into a measured, pleasing whole.



Good design requires calculated exhibition coupled with an organic spontaneity. It marshals not only harmony but tension.



Design allows a heightened version of existence that makes life palatable."



