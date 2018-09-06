An Austin Airbnb Is a Blissful Getaway

Marketing executive Paul D’Arcy is accustomed to sharing important moments in strangers’ lives. He and his wife, Jessica, a director at an education non-profit, live in an expansive, five-bedroom home in Austin that regularly hosts reunions, anniversaries, birthdays, and other group events through Airbnb. "It’s been amazing to watch our guests enjoy these big moments," Paul says. Yet the visit that sticks with him most is one he wasn’t actually there to witness.

Located on a wooded lot in West Lake Hills, Paul and Jessica D'Arcy's peaceful retreat feels worlds away from Austin, yet is just five miles from city's buzzing downtown. The couple first listed their home on Airbnb nearly three years ago.

The couple and their three school-age children were traveling in Mexico this past March when they received an unexpected message. A "prominent band" was visiting Austin to perform at SXSW and their accommodations had fallen through on short notice. "Is your home available to book tonight," they inquired.

Inside, dramatic shifts in Benjamin Moore wall paint characterize individual spaces. Paul's aunt, famed interior designer Barbara D'Arcy, helped devise the home's color scheme.

Conventional wisdom cautions against putting up musicians, especially if you’re not around to supervise them, but Paul didn’t bat an eye. "We confirmed that we could do it and within half an hour we had everything set for them to come," he recalls.

Elsewhere, color is conspicuous by its absence, like in the mostly monochromatic living area. Exhibition banners from the De Young museum in San Francisco hang on the far end of the room.

Like scores of less-famous visitors before them, the band members proved to be conscientious guests, although the family did notice one thing was slightly amiss when they returned from vacation. "An incredibly complex three-dimensional puzzle that a parade of houseguests had failed to solve was completed," says Paul, with a laugh. "Their guitarist is a chess genius and was able to do it."

The dining room features built-ins set against a lavender backdrop and artwork by Argentine artist Cristina Fresca. The residents discovered the pieces at a modern art fair in Buenos Aires and shipped them home to Texas.

Paul likes this story because it reminds him how secure he’s become about renting their home on Airbnb. "In the beginning, anyone’s going to be hesitant letting people into their house," he says. "It’s very easy to picture things going wrong. But I really don’t worry anymore." Airbnb's platform enables the D'Arcys to check reviews and communicate with guests prior to booking, so sharing their home is worry-free.

Rising along the staircase to the second-story is a wall of prints by Shapard Fairey. The pieces span more than a decade of the artist's career.

Of course, this realization didn’t come overnight. In the beginning, Paul and Jessica were instinctually protective of their sanctuary, perhaps because they were so closely involved in its creation.

Each bedroom in the house contains dedicated storage space for guests, and improvement Paul and Jessica added after they started hosting.

In 2008, the couple approached architect Scott Specht of Specht Harpman Architects and asked him to submit a single daring proposal for a new build on a rolling one-acre lot in the West Lakes Hills area of Austin. "The hand-drawn sketch he came back with looks exactly like the final house," says Paul, who served as the builder. Famed interior designer Barbara D’Arcy, Paul’s aunt, helped devise the home’s striking color scheme before she passed away in 2012.