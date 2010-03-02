American Trademarks
The book is a wonderful romp through the identity design avant la lettre, and runs the gamut from forgotten waffle houses to logos that feel utterly timeless. Organizing things by type, Baker and Blik's book is at once kitschy and reverent, backward-looking and contemporary. Graphic design luminaries like Paula Scher, Clive Piercy, and Charles Anderson weigh in with their takes and remembrences of trademarks of yore, each extolling the merits of design unencumbered, perhaps even ignorant, of all the trappings that currently lard "design culture."
American Trademark will be available later this month from Chronicle Books.