View Photos
10 Festive Alternatives to the Traditional Christmas Tree
Add to
Like
Share
By Samantha Daly and Jodie Zhang –
'Tis the season to think outside the box.
Whether you're short on space or aching to flex your creative muscles, nontraditional Christmas trees are a stylish addition to any home. Here are some of our favorite alternatives to the classic spruce, pine, or fir that are sure to brighten up your abode for the holidays.
1. Christmas Tree Wall Tapestry
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Buy it here.
2. DIY Christmas Tree
Learn how to make it here.
3. Light-Up Trees
Buy it here.
4. Accordion Paper Trees
Buy it here.
5. DIY Wall-Mounted Tree
Learn how to make it here.
6. DIY Branches Christmas Tree
Learn how to make it here.
7. Starlit Tree Collection
Buy it here.
8. Glitter Wire Trees
Buy it here.
9. DIY Wooden Dowel Christmas Tree
Learn how to make it here.
10. DIY Wooden Outdoor Tree
Learn how to make it here.