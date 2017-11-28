10 Festive Alternatives to the Traditional Christmas Tree
View Photos
Lifestyle

10 Festive Alternatives to the Traditional Christmas Tree

Add to
Like
Share
By Samantha Daly and Jodie Zhang
'Tis the season to think outside the box.

Whether you're short on space or aching to flex your creative muscles, nontraditional Christmas trees are a stylish addition to any home. Here are some of our favorite alternatives to the classic spruce, pine, or fir that are sure to brighten up your abode for the holidays.

1. Christmas Tree Wall Tapestry

10 Festive Alternatives to the Traditional Christmas Tree - Photo 1 of 10 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Buy it here.

2. DIY Christmas Tree

10 Festive Alternatives to the Traditional Christmas Tree - Photo 2 of 10 -

Learn how to make it here.

3. Light-Up Trees

10 Festive Alternatives to the Traditional Christmas Tree - Photo 3 of 10 -

Buy it here.

4. Accordion Paper Trees

10 Festive Alternatives to the Traditional Christmas Tree - Photo 4 of 10 -

Buy it here.

5. DIY Wall-Mounted Tree

10 Festive Alternatives to the Traditional Christmas Tree - Photo 5 of 10 -

Learn how to make it here.

6. DIY Branches Christmas Tree

10 Festive Alternatives to the Traditional Christmas Tree - Photo 6 of 10 -

Learn how to make it here.

7. Starlit Tree Collection

10 Festive Alternatives to the Traditional Christmas Tree - Photo 7 of 10 -

Buy it here.

8. Glitter Wire Trees

10 Festive Alternatives to the Traditional Christmas Tree - Photo 8 of 10 -

Buy it here.

9. DIY Wooden Dowel Christmas Tree

10 Festive Alternatives to the Traditional Christmas Tree - Photo 9 of 10 -

Learn how to make it here.

10. DIY Wooden Outdoor Tree

10 Festive Alternatives to the Traditional Christmas Tree - Photo 10 of 10 -

Learn how to make it here.