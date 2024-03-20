Farm-to-Table Pioneer Alta Tingle’s Healdsburg Home Goes to Market for $1.7M

Location: 516 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg, California

Price: $1,650,000

Year Built: 1961

Footprint: 2,830 square feet (one bedroom, one full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.84 acres

From the Agent: "Half a mile from downtown Healdsburg is a serene and ever-evolving two-parcel oasis. It was initially the Warm Springs Station Deli and Biker Bar before The Gardener’s founder, Alta Tingle, bought the 0.84-acre lot in 1994 and transformed it with a creative team. The main building became her weekend refuge, the barn her Healdsburg gallery, and the gardens a communal space. Though it’s officially a one-bedroom home, extra upstairs spaces can serve as a second bedroom, office, or yoga room. The bathroom features a stone countertop, stone bowl, soaking tub, and shower. A commercial chef’s kitchen with custom walnut cabinets includes a six-burner stove and woodburning fireplace. The open living space, ideal for dining and entertainment, leads to a large outdoor deck. Features include vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and pivoting walls for flexible space reconfiguration. Downstairs houses a half bath with laundry and a redwood sauna, while the basement currently serves as a storage area. The gardens feature poppies, dahlias, chamomile, and thyme, with a pergola and persimmon tree."