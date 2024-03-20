Farm-to-Table Pioneer Alta Tingle’s Healdsburg Home Goes to Market for $1.7M
Location: 516 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg, California
Price: $1,650,000
Year Built: 1961
Footprint: 2,830 square feet (one bedroom, one full and one half baths)
Lot Size: 0.84 acres
From the Agent: "Half a mile from downtown Healdsburg is a serene and ever-evolving two-parcel oasis. It was initially the Warm Springs Station Deli and Biker Bar before The Gardener’s founder, Alta Tingle, bought the 0.84-acre lot in 1994 and transformed it with a creative team. The main building became her weekend refuge, the barn her Healdsburg gallery, and the gardens a communal space. Though it’s officially a one-bedroom home, extra upstairs spaces can serve as a second bedroom, office, or yoga room. The bathroom features a stone countertop, stone bowl, soaking tub, and shower. A commercial chef’s kitchen with custom walnut cabinets includes a six-burner stove and woodburning fireplace. The open living space, ideal for dining and entertainment, leads to a large outdoor deck. Features include vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and pivoting walls for flexible space reconfiguration. Downstairs houses a half bath with laundry and a redwood sauna, while the basement currently serves as a storage area. The gardens feature poppies, dahlias, chamomile, and thyme, with a pergola and persimmon tree."
516 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg, California, is currently listed for $1,650,000 by Sophia Rosenberg of Compass.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.