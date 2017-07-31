Aloha Koloa

Words: Beth Mosenthal, AIA Images: Derek Skalko Located on the South Shore of the Hawaiian Island Kauai, the town of Koloa is as charming as it is eclectic. Originally settled in 1835 (coinciding with the opening of the town’s first sugar mill) Koloa is now a multicultural mix of residents and tourists who enjoy proximity to Poipu Beach. The area is highlighted by lush landscape at every turn, and a laid-back lifestyle rooted in a strong connection to the island’s natural surroundings. When Boulder and Aspen-based architect Mike Piché was asked to help a friend with a beach house in Koloa, he was understandably excited to get started. A small project latent with possibility, it quickly grew in environmental and architectural ambition. Ultimately, it became a 3,000-square-foot, mechanical-system-free residence for the Bakers–a couple that splits their time between Aspen and Kauai. Complete with a floor plan that encourages seamless indoor/outdoor living and design features that utilize the island’s weather to ensure consistent thermal comfort, the finished residence provides a highly-sophisticated reinterpretation of the term "beach house."

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

The house's L-shaped form creates a dialogue in which the yard becomes an integral, outdoor room for the home. Designed with walls and windows that "disappear" when opened, the architectural elements reinforce the Hawaiian lifestyle in which lines are consistently blurred between the time spent indoors and outdoors.

The site is located in an eclectic neighborhood comprised of homes ranging from plantation-style to sleek and modern. Seeking context and narrative, Piché spent time researching local Hawaiian architectural precedents prior to embarking on the home’s design. He was quickly struck by Vladimir Ossipoff, an acclaimed mid-century modern architect and former American Institute of Architects (AIA) Hawaii president who used his term in office to pursue a highly publicized "war on ugliness."

Concerned about the rapid commercialization of the Waikiki waterfront in 1964, Ossipoff and his fellow AIA members led a concurrent effort to restrict future development in that area. Ossipoff hoped that by declaring "war" on this specific architectural style, he might raise awareness of the role the people of Hawaii could play in "making Hawaii a more beautiful place to live and work."

For this project, Piché appreciated Ossipoff’s celebration of many mid-century architectural features, and aimed to retain "the more modern amenities" of Ossipoff’s work. These included strong roof lines, deep overhangs, glass, and the thoughtful use of wood as a warm accent material. In addition, Piché was intrigued that Ossipoff’s homes rarely had air-conditioning, and that he had designed the Baker residence to also be heating and cooling free.

"The design aims to take advantage of the breezes that are pretty much always on the site—the Pacific trade winds that come through," Piché explains. "We made sure that all of the bedrooms and spaces could open up and flow through. With louvered transoms, open windows, and ceiling fans, a gentle breeze comes through when everything is opened up." Additional sustainability features include a PV system that handles the electrical requirements for the home and a solar hot water system that provides heating for the pool and spa.

The floorplan of the home strategically places the primary living spaces including the kitchen, living room, and master bedroom on the second floor, maximizing the user's exposure to views as well as the surrounding tree canopy. Wood ceilings, floors, and window frames are paired with stark white walls and bold accent colors to juxtapose modern architectural detailing with a sense of warmth and intimacy.

The home’s materials and components were also selected in response to Kauai’s climate and local economy. Working with a highly-skilled Kauai-based builder, Piché sourced materials locally whenever possible. Each of the windows and doors were fabricated by Paradise Millworks, a local shop that helped achieve Piché’s vision of pocket doors and folding windows that "completely disappear" when opened.

For the exterior of the home, Piché was thoughtful in his selection of the finishes. Despite originally having darker colors in mind for the façade, lighter-colored stucco was selected in response to the intense summer heat. Metals were chosen that wouldn’t corrode due to excessive moisture. To underscore the seamless transition from indoor to outdoor living, the entire first floor was covered in a uniform field of highly-durable tile. After spending a week’s vacation in the finished home, Piché noted that the home "lives much bigger than its 3,000 square feet" due to this blurring of indoor and outdoor spaces.