Airstream Books

And excuse the pun, but it's great furniture—as are the modern pieces inside the hidden storefront where proprietor Matt Singer keeps his more expensive stuff. It's a hidden gem with both authentic and very respectable "in the style of" pieces (like the Kagan-style coffee table currently there), the majority of which coming from Scandinavia in the 60s when wood was something to be experimented with and the lumber industry was less maligned.



It's worth a trip out the L train to browse. And buy. Prices are oh-so-fair.