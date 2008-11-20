View Photos
Aguiniga Design
By Laure Joliet
Probably most striking is Tanya Aguiniga's ability to blend traditional craft techniques with modern furniture design and not lose any of the heart or the style of either application.
Trained as a furniture designer at RISD and often inspired by growing up in Tijuana, Mexico, Tanya hand makes her own designs in her Atwater Village studio. From felted found chairs to a birch bark bench to pod rugs and jewelry, each object brings a handmade touch to a modern aesthetic.
