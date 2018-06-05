Add a Home to Dwell

We're excited to announce our free Add a Home feature that enables anyone to easily create a beautiful page that showcases a home or home project in front of the amazing and highly engaged Dwell community. For architects, designers, and proud homeowners, adding a home is the best and easiest way to submit your home for Dwell editorial consideration, both online and in the magazine. Each home you create will be added to your Dwell profile portfolio. We will feature our favorite homes daily on Dwell and even consider some submissions for print in Dwell Magazine! See the latest featured homes here. Homeowners

Whether it's your entire home, just a room or a remodel project, we'd love to see it. A home can be your house, your apartment, loft, room—or even an RV! We make it easy to create a gorgeous page that represents your home on Dwell. All you need is a photo or two, and a few words. The more information and photos you can provide, the better. Architects

We are always looking to share the stunning work being done by architects and firms with our design community. This is the best way to get projects featured on Dwell, both online or in the magazine. Add as much information as you can for each project; such as year built, structure type, any awards the project may have been recognized for, etc. The more we know about the design intent and process, the more likely Dwell will feature your project. If you have already created a Collection on Dwell for one of your homes or projects, no problem, simply convert the collection to a home or project by selecting the edit icon "..." at the top of your collection. Once converted, please take the time to add a location and any other important information to the left side of the page. Dwell Vacation Renters

Do you have a great home that you rent on Airbnb or VRBO? Soon we will add features allowing you to promote your property for rent to the Dwell audience. In the meantime, be sure to add your home now to get exposure. Interior Designers

We're really excited to offer a feature for our great designer community as well. Whether you designed the interiors of an entire house or curated a single room, we are eager to see and showcase your work. Soon, we will offer specific features for interior design projects, but until then, please share your work with us by adding a home. Dwell Home

We are already seeing many realtors adding outstanding properties to Dwell. Soon, we will be adding new features to make homes for sale easier to find, enabling realtors to add additional data and providing a contact button for interested buyers to learn more.

Add a Home Tips For Getting Your Home Featured by Dwell