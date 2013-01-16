Above Santiago's Architecture Biennial

This mesmerizing video comes from one of our favorite photographers, Cristobal Palma. It's incredible what Palma is able to do here, as his camera hovers and rises over the exhibition design that the Chilean firm Lyon Bosch Arquitectos did for the 18th Santiago Architecture Biennial. A landscape of suspended cardboard, the displays hung in the capacious Mapocho Station in Santiago. It's to Palma's credit that he managed to highlight both the design work of Lyon Bosch and the gorgeous structure that houses it all while creating a dreamy atmosphere the viewer is at once a part of and floating above. Instead of making you wish you were at last month's design conference, you rather wish that you were flying above it. How fantastic a simple change of perspective can be!