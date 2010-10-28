A Week at the Airport: Part II

The second half of A Week at the Airport, comprised of the chapters "Airside" and "Arrivals," fare better than the early throat-clearing of the first section. Here de Botton hews closer to the structure itself, permitting his flights of interpretive fancy (mostly) to rise no higher than the control tower. As he moves through the security line he muses on the strange relationship between suspicion and guilt, noting that:



"Safe passage through security did have one advantage, at least for those plagued (like the author) by a vague sense of their own culpability. A noiseless, unchecked progress through the detectors allowed one to advance into the rest of the terminal with a feeling akin to that one may experience on leaving church after confession or synagogue on the Day of Atonement, momentarily absolved and relieved of some of the burden of one's sins."



Once through the moral and baggage reckoning, de Botton is loose in a festival of shops and restaurants. Despite Heathrow's primary offerings (commerce and waiting) the author is perpetually on the lookout for a bit of human connection. One wonders if he, though surrounded by the churning throng that passes through the airport each day, isn't getting a bit lonely. He chats up pilots, bristles at the amenities awaiting the wealthy in the Concorde Room (a first-class lounge), and vainly searches the airport bookshop for any of his own work. It's funny, breezy stuff, and I'll confess that I prefer de Botton when he gets a bit of a tailwind behind him. Unfortunately even a bit of momentum doesn't keep de Botton out of mostly superficial territory.



This far in, it's clear that de Botton is a writer of agile intellect and deep reading, and its frustrating that he gets no further than a fluent flit through Terminal 5. There's little meat on the bone in A Week at the Airport, and for all de Botton's energy, wit, and smarts, the product of his choice post as the all-access writer-in-residence at Heathrow is ultimately anemic.