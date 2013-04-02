A Wallet for Your Phone?
A Wallet for Your Phone?

By Julia Sabot
Have you been looking for an attractive case for your phone? Well look no further! The new DODOcase Durables Collection is both stylish and functional. It combines timeless fashion with modern function and is handcrafted right here in San Francisco.

Features:

The wallet in Natural waxed canvas.

+ Waxed canvas exterior 
+ Colorful cotton twill interior liner 
+ Middle layer of recycled felt for padding 
+ Genuine mahogany leather accents 
+ Two pockets for cards and cash (wallet only)

The center pocket of the natural canvas is colorful yellow cotton twill.

The innovative, slim design features a waxed canvas exterior.

The interior of the sage wallet adds a wonderful pop of orange.

The wallet also comes in Navy.

The navy wallet is paired with a red interior.