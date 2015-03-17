A Vision of the 'Apartment of the Future' From Poland

Predicting the future tends to be a thankless enterprise, but architect Bartosz Haduch was willing to give it a shot. His firm, NArchitekTURA, eagerly accepted an invitation to participate in a competition to design the "apartment of the future" in Dobrodzień, Poland, where his firm is based.

NArchitekTURA chose a monochromatic white interior for its "Apartment of the Future—R&D Laboratory" in Dobrodzień, Poland, taking a cue from the design of contemporary cellphones and other mobile devices.

The space that NArchitekTURA calls the "Apartment of the Future—R&D Laboratory" is the product of more than two years of work. The idea, Haduch says, was "to create an open space, responding to changes in technology, furniture, and the diverse needs and behaviors of users."

A defining feature is the "green wall," a nearly 50-foot expanse of sliding panels that, when closed, presents a panoramic image of a natural landscape.

The apartment, which occupies a space in the Dobrodzień Interior Design Park Dobroteka, has an open plan and a monochromatic white interior, a nod to the simple design of contemporary cellphones and other mobile devices. The space is designed to be versatile, with working and sleeping surfaces that can be rolled out from cabinets.

The panels slide from side to side, allowing the user to re-scale and reconfigure the space. Shifting the semi-transluscent panels also results in the creation of a number of "vivid, multi-dimensional collages," Haduch says.

The apartment is outfitted with state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems that can be controlled with a mobile application.

Haduch says the apartment was designed to function as a living space, showroom, hotel room, and art gallery. It was also conceived as a laboratory; NArchitekTURA has invited companies to test new products and innovations there, and academic institutions will be encouraged to use the space to conduct research into the development of residential spaces and any residual effects in the areas of behaviorism, sociology, ergonomics, and ecology.

A view of one of the bedrooms from a courtyard.