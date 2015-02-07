SubscribeSign In
A Restless Real Estate Developer Builds His Ideal Live/Work Space
A Restless Real Estate Developer Builds His Ideal Live/Work Space

An Amsterdam developer accustomed to flipping properties renovates—and promptly falls in love with—a live/work space to call his own.
When Frank Nederhof, a property developer and former real estate agent, discovered a fixer-upper for sale near Amsterdam’s Vondelpark, his professional instincts told him it was an opportunity too good to pass up. "As a refurbishment project, it couldn’t have been better," he says. The house, which dates from the 1880s, hadn’t been renovated since the 1970s, and its last owner, an elderly woman, had lived there for three decades.

