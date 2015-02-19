A Plugged-In Home Rises in Prague
Jestico + Whiles, an architecture and interior-design firm with offices in London and Prague, designed this five-bedroom, 6,030-square-foot family villa in a village outside the Czech capital, making use of some of the latest advances in smart-home technology.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
The thrust of the design was to marry a relatively simple architectural aesthetic with a landscaped garden. A south-facing glass facade draws sunlight into the living area while offering generous views of the deck and the lush lawn beyond. A second-floor balcony shades the windows and keeps the interior from overheating in the summer.
Upstairs, a large skylight divides the floor into master's and children’s wings. The skylight also draws sunlight deep into the core of the ground floor. A signature feature is the natural oak stair, whose treads appear to be suspended between the wall and a transparent railing.
From the outset, the firm worked with the clients to outfit the house with some of the latest smart-tech features. For example, the residents can control the lighting, security system, and audio/visual elements from anywhere with a few swipes of a smartphone or tablet. The climate-control system uses real-time data from a built-in weather station to minimize energy use. The European Union conferred an A-class energy rating on the project, according to the architects.