A Playlist for Prototypes

You wouldn't expect a speaker to be made from concrete or inspired by boat-making techniques, yet both ideas emerged from the minds of students at Finland's Aalto University, in a course conceived in collaboration with Bang & Olufsen to reimagine the way people listen to music at home.

The exhibited concepts represent recent student works of Aalto University’s Form Exploration Project, a course organized by the Collaborative and Industrial Design MA Program and supported by Bang & Olufsen. With the task of seeking new solutions for experiencing digital music in the home environment, eleven students designed and built their own functional prototype, in a course called Form Exploration taught by Simo Puintila.