A Pair of Modern Nativity Scenes

On the truly abstract end of the spectrum is this nativity scene from Oliver Faber available through the Bauhaus Archive in Berlin. It comes in 11 wooden pieces and is about as reduced as a nativity set could be. In fact, it reads more like a criticism of modernism, a parody of the urge to deny all representation. If all we have to differentiate Mary from Joseph is text, if form gives us no clue to meaning, how is this really a nativity set at all? Conversely it's also really funny and maybe a good choice for the design-loving apostate in your life.