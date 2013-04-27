A New Breed of Travel Agency

But when she's not putting together slideshows for us, she works as a travel agent, having founded the luxury agency Sienna Charles with her husband, Freddy Charles Reinert, and posts reports from her travels on her website. She and Reinert recently opened a 300-square-foot storefront in Palm Beach, Florida, where they set up fantasy trips for their clients and sell some of their favorite travel accessories, including natural skincare that concentrates on hydration (all in FAA-approved carry-on sizes); guidebooks; Molami headphones made in Sweden; and luggage from Mismo and Want Les Essentials.

The all-white interior sets off the minimal, colorful wares on offer.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

The Sienna Charles travel agency works out of their newly renovated 300-square-foot storefront on Palm Beach's Worth Avenue.

"It's the first ever storefront travel agency combined with a travel boutique," says India, who along with Reinert has traveled to 45 countries, scouting hotels and making connections with general managers, tour companies, car companies, restaurants, and airlines. "Clients can stop in, relax, talk about travel, look at pictures from our trips, and have a more personal experience rather than a faceless transaction."

Among the goods on offer are guidebooks, Molami headphones made in Sweden, and luggage from Mismo and Want Les Essentials.