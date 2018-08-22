A Modern Design Hotel in Vienna

The Hotel Daniel is in a landmark 1962 building, originally designed by Georg Lippert and Roland Rohn, that has recently been renovated by architects Christian Heiss, Michael Thomas, and Thomas Mayer. Keeping the building's original monolithic appearance intact required careful redesign to accommodate the required number of rooms. The end result is a high-design gem in the heart of Vienna, with views from almost every room. For more modern hotels and design-focused travel destinations, check out Dwell's travel coverage.



