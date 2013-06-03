A Look at Space Saving Furniture

If you want to give the appearance of extra room, try these space-stretching interior design tips:
1) Use furniture with legs that elevate it off the ground, it will seem lighter.
2) Use see-through furniture such as glass topped tables. Being able to see the floor will create a feeling of more space.
3) Use mirrors to reflect light and space.
4) Use pieces of furniture that fit the scale of the space; don't try to cram huge pieces of furniture in a small room.
5) Remove clutter: look at all accessories and furniture with a critical eye and ask yourself if you really need them.
6) Hang drapes as close to the ceiling as possible to make the room feel taller.