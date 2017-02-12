A Look at Moment 2.0 on Kickstarter

Moment has carved out a niche for themselves making the finest attached lenses for iPhone that work with their signature cases and grips to create a rich, tactile experience for mobile photographers.

Now they are pushing the boundaries even further in their latest Kickstarter campaign for Moment 2.0 that includes a new battery case, a completely redesigned photo case for iPhone 7/7 Plus, and an all new wide lens made from cinema-grade glass.

The battery case is made of textured TPE and is optimized for one-handed shooting.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

The new photo case adds only 3mm in thickness to the phone and is the thinnest case that has a lens mount that Moment has made. They've also made it without electronics so you don't have to worry about battery drain while shooting with your device.



The walnut photo case is natural in any creative environment and ready to capture the best pictures imaginable on a mobile device.

The battery case adds a hefty >2500 MAH in additional mobile power which is comparable to Apple's and Mophie's battery cases. It also adds a DSLR-like shutter button that is 75% faster than previous cases because it goes through the lightning connector instead of Bluetooth. According to Moment: Using the Moment App, you can half-press the shutter button to lock the subject and full press to shoot (photo or video). In the Apple camera app you can full press to shoot. And in both apps, pressing and holding unlocks burst mode. Combine this with the fact that the Moment iPhone app can now capture RAW photos like VSCO and Manual for iOS, Moment is carving out a niche in providing a full suite of tools for mobile photographers using iPhone to do their creative work.

The tactile shutter button brings the best of high-end camera technology to your mobile photography workflow.

Lastly, the new cinema-grade wide lens is constructed of the finest glass and looks to be one of the best lenses Moment has ever created.