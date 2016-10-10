A Legacy of Perfect Style

It's a grey and rainy Seattle Saturday in October. The kind of day that makes you want to just stay at home and binge watch whatever the new thing is on Netflix. But today isn't a typical Saturday. Today is the member preview for the Yves Saint Laurent retrospective at the Seattle Art Museum, and that changes things.

I am not a fashion historian, so I'm not going to provide you with a written history of Yves Saint Laurent, as I assume you probably have the internet and can find any myriad of websites that can do a far better job of it than I. All I can do is share with you through my photos, my experience of seeing his work in person. In all honesty, while I was familiar with his work and his style, I knew very little about the man behind the clothes.

While I've always felt a draw to the fashion world, I've never been more than a casual observer of it. This tends to reveal itself in my fashion choices, as I tend to be more of a Jobsian when it comes to my daily apparel decisions. That, combined with living in Seattle where the city uniform doesn't tend to stray far beyond the grey scale, makes it easy to maintain my distance from the fashion world in general. However, there are certain individuals whose work transcends the ecosystem in which they live, to become more than just the things they create. They become ideas. Yves Saint Laurent is one of those individuals, and I felt privileged to be able to share space with so many of his seminal pieces.

So, enough words. Here are just a few images from the Yves Saint Laurent retrospective at the Seattle Art Museum. If you live in the area, or are just passing through, make it a destination.

To view the full collection of photos, follow the link.

Yves Saint Laurent Collection

