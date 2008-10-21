A Greener Version of Clorox Cleans Up

Though on the face of it this may seem like another win for the big corporation, one rather late to arrive to the sustainability party, it appears that Green Works’ success isn’t coming at the expense of greener companies like Method and Seventh Generation. Overall, consumers’ desire for green cleansers is on the rise and though Green Works occupies the top spot for green cleaning, its competitors are also growing. Data from Information Resources Inc. "based on sales at supermarkets, drugstores and mass retailers, but not at Wal-Mart" shows that Method’s sales in all-purpose cleaners/disinfectants are up 17.45 percent from last year and their sales of glass cleaners/ammonia are up 13.45 percent.



Consumers inclined to make their purchasing decisions based more on a company’s policies than a product’s claims may still opt against Clorox, which still makes all manner of traditional cleansers, in the same way they may still want their organic produce from farmers markets instead of Wal-Mart. But for those who profess even the most casual environmentalism, the Sierra Club approved Green Works is a step in the right direction.