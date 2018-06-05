A Frank Lloyd Wright Home With Unusual Materials Hits the Market at $3.4M

One of only two Frank Lloyd Wright-designed homes in Minneapolis has hit the market for $3,400,000 via Sotheby’s International Realty.

Built in 1950, The Neils House is a rare gem, not only for its location, but also for its use of then-expensive materials—like the cull marble bearing walls, knothole-free larch interior paneling, and aluminum window framing—that are atypical finds in a Wright home.