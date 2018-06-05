A Frank Lloyd Wright Home With Unusual Materials Hits the Market at $3.4M

Built in 1950, The Neils House is a rare gem, not only for its location, but also for its use of then-expensive materials—like the cull marble bearing walls, knothole-free larch interior paneling, and aluminum window framing—that are atypical finds in a Wright home.
The unusual material selection was a special request from the original owner, Henry J. Neils, a stone and architectural metals distributor who was fully involved in the design and construction of the house through an extensive correspondence with Wright.
He and his wife, Frieda, not only convinced the master architect to design a home within city limits, but also persuaded Wright to use innovative materials affordably procured from the companies the Neils were associated with.
The L-shaped home’s overall effect, however, is still undeniably Usonian. Built primarily of stone and wood, the 2,511-square-foot abode embraces the wooded landscape that sits directly adjacent to public park lands.
The historic three-bedroom, three-bathroom dwelling has been meticulously maintained, and has only had two previous owners. Keep scrolling to take a tour of this rare midcentury-modern masterpiece.
2801 Burnham Boulevard, Minneapolis, Minnesota is now being listed by Sotheby's International Realty for $3,400,000. See the full listing here.
