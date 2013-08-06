View Photos
A Converted Factory Building in Italy
By Emma Marsano
It may be hard to believe, but the polished, open-plan loft that architect Paola Navone renovated for Andrea Falkner-Campi and husband Feliciano Campi was an abandoned tobacco plant before it became their home.
Re-use was a theme throughout the design process: The coffee table is a trolley the couple discovered at a flea market, and the treads of the stairs, visible here behind perforated metal screens, are reclaimed wood. Their home's simple color palette is simultaneously fresh and inviting; the whitewashed walls and structural beams brighten up this common area and highlight the rich tones of its dark wood flooring. A large sofa designed by Navone for Linteloo and custom pendant lights by photographer Mark Eden Schooley ensure white remains the color theme from the home's walls to its furnishings.
