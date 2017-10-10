A Colorful Apartment Inspired by Paper Patterns Used in Fashion
View Photos

A Colorful Apartment Inspired by Paper Patterns Used in Fashion

By Design Milk / Published by Design Milk
For the young homeowner, a French-educated fashion designer, Waterfrom Design created a colorful, sophisticated apartment inspired by paper sewing patterns.

Loosely translated throughout, from the braided wires in the glass bookcase to the translucent texture of the blue bookcases mimicking fabrics, Vivid Color is full of subtle details that always give the eye somewhere to look.

Just off the kitchen and dining area is the study, which is in a warm orange from the ceiling to the floor. On the desktop is a minimalist lamp designed by Michael Anastassiades for FLOS.

The upper cabinets in the kitchen are a rich gold balanced out by the black lower cabinets and textured white tiles.

The custom base of the dining table references a sewing machine.

The glass cabinet encloses the TV keeping it out of sight until it’s time to watch. The geometric design on the doors looks like the lines you see on sewing patterns.

This story originally appeared on Design Milk and was posted by Caroline Williamson.