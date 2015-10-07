A Closer Look at the Iconic Bubble Lamp

Nelson’s inspiration for his Bubble Lamps was a practical one—when seeking a lighting fixture for his office, he sought a silk-covered Swedish pendant, but found the cost to be too prohibitive. He recalled a newspaper photo of ships being given a mothball treatment in which the decks were covered in netting and then sprayed with a self-webbing plastic. Uniting the visual inspiration of the Swedish hanging lamp and the material technique of the ship decks, Nelson and his associates designed the first Bubble Lamp in 1947.