9 Home Libraries We All Want to Curl Up in This Weekend

A home library is the ultimate classic touch, adding a chic scholarly appeal to any home. These days, décor often displaces books on the shelf, but we prefer the idea of getting back to basics. After all, reading never goes out of style; in fact, it’s something successful leaders do in their downtime to stay sharp and informed. Fiction or nonfiction, whatever the genre: It’s time to get literary.
So before you reach for the remote to ignite an evening of Netflix and chill, consider turning a new page. Even if you don't have a large space, a singular bookshelf can go a long way to start building your own home library. And with so many new takes on the traditional bookshelf, there’s a chic version out there for any style of shelfie. (Plus, if you surround yourself with books, you get smarter by osmosis, right?)Scroll for nine home libraries that will inspire you to hit the books.
This story originally appeared on MyDomaine and was written by Jonathan Steinitz
This room proves that it’s simply cool to put books on shelves again. Sure, there are some artistic vessels in the mix. But this midcentury library moment is all about a curated collection of books coming together with the perfect reading chair to nourish the avid reader among us.
This home library is a tribute to the classics, from the black-and-white color palette to the iconic images of Marilyn Monroe. We also love updating the classics with a twist. In this case, we're inspired by turning the books so that the pages face the room, giving the shelf a clean, bright look to add contrast off dark walls.
Consider a novel approach to the reading nook by framing your windows with books. The combination of color and natural light adds major impact to a whitewashed space. We're also suckers for a chic library ladder. At the end of the day, this room just begs you to curl up with a good book and a glass of wine (book optional).
A black bookshelf is a great trick to make colorful books pop. In this home library, recommended reading in saturated shades orange and blue adds richness and depth to the room.
Bookshelves don’t have to be boring. Au contraire, we endorse mixing up your home library with modern lines and geometric shapes. Because we know that the secret to the perfect shelfie is knowing your best angles.
A dark bookshelf creates an artistic element of contrast against bright white walls in a home library. Connecting colors and finishes throughout the space is key, between books, décor, throw pillows, and even lighting.
Work smarter, not harder. A home office that doubles as a home library sets an academic, well-read tone. This desk space has an artistic, intellectual vibe that's pure Parisian chic.
If a traditional bookcase isn't your thing, floor-to-sky floating shelves are a chic alternative that can be customized to any space. We love the way this bookshelf masters the art of the open book.
There's just something about a nod to old-world libraries that feels new again. From the ornate gold detailing to the plush velvet sofa to the kilim pillows, the texture in this home library exudes aged sophistication. Consider it a master class in character development.