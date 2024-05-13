SubscribeSign In
High in the Blue Ridge Mountains, a Snow-White ’80s Home Seeks $2.5M

Designed by Hugh Newell Jacobsen, the triple-gabled residence has vaulted ceilings, huge skylights, and a glass-encased indoor pool.
Text by
Location: 291 Saddleback Farm, Afton, Virginia

Price: $2,500,000

Architect: Hugh Newell Jacobsen

Year Built: 1983

Footprint: 3,628 square feet (two bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 5 acres

From the Agent: "This masterfully crafted home nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains was designed and furnished by award-winning architect Hugh Newell Jacobsen. Commanding vistas of the Blue Ridge and vineyards are highlighted by the clean, stark design. Bright and meticulous interior features vaulted ceilings, large skylights and windows with electric blinds, and glass doors saturate the home with natural light and incorporate the views as art. The upper level has a bright galley kitchen, a spacious dining room, a living room with a travertine fireplace overlooking the outdoor patio, concealed storage, and a beverage bar. The mid level hosts the primary suite, guest room, and study/library. The lower level unveils a studio and an indoor lap pool with large windows opening to the rear patio and outdoor kitchen. The home is less than 30 minutes from the University of Virginia."

Set at the end of a long drive, the crisp white home pops against its lush surroundings.

The bright galley kitchen perched on the upper level comes with long countertops, ample storage, and picture windows framing mountain views.

The middle level holds the primary suite, guest bedroom, and a spacious office/library.

Floor-to-ceiling glazing spans the rear facade—from the cozy studio to the indoor lap pool located at the other end.&nbsp;

The home is located near Veritas Winery and less than a 30-minute drive from the University of Virginia.

291 Saddleback Farm in Afton, Virginia, is currently listed for $2,500,000 by Conor Murray of Frank Hardy Sotheby’s International Realty.

Dwell Staff
