High in the Blue Ridge Mountains, a Snow-White ’80s Home Seeks $2.5M

From the Agent: "This masterfully crafted home nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains was designed and furnished by award-winning architect Hugh Newell Jacobsen. Commanding vistas of the Blue Ridge and vineyards are highlighted by the clean, stark design. Bright and meticulous interior features vaulted ceilings, large skylights and windows with electric blinds, and glass doors saturate the home with natural light and incorporate the views as art. The upper level has a bright galley kitchen, a spacious dining room, a living room with a travertine fireplace overlooking the outdoor patio, concealed storage, and a beverage bar. The mid level hosts the primary suite, guest room, and study/library. The lower level unveils a studio and an indoor lap pool with large windows opening to the rear patio and outdoor kitchen. The home is less than 30 minutes from the University of Virginia."