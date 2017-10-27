6 Practically Free Design-Minded Gifts

If you're looking for other ways to keep the holidays simple and affordable, here are 5 other practically free modern minded gifts:







Make an Alpen Glow Village via Swiss Miss—all you need is paper, an Exacto knife, and some patience.







For the person that has everything, including an iPhone, get them a memorable wallpaper. Free if you use your own photo or one from Flickr. Find the Hoff from Chris Glass's compilation.







There's nothing like a homemade pie. Bake an Apple Apple Pie for your Mac loving friends. Spotted on Unplgged.







Following these instructions, make an elaborate pop-up card out of any photograph you have in your archives.







Give this Obamabats font to the Democrat of your choice. The dingbats are a free download from Jeff Domke.