5 Tips For Building a Loft Into a Working Space

Look for blank space where the added level will blend in with what already exists.



An industrial white backdrop inspires our work, and natural light pours in through skylights. Searching for an additional place to perch, we noticed a flat area above and behind our conference room—right under two large skylights. As we began to entertain the loft idea, we realized that the conference room ceiling and new loft floor would need to be reinforced. Joists and plywood were the most cost efficient method. When painted white, they fit in with our existing scheme.