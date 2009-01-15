5 Questions for Carrie and Andrew Purcell
Carrie worked in a professional kitchen after culinary school, but got her real start when she assisted a food stylist. Now she writes recipes and styles for magazines like Bon Appetit and Cookie. Andrew got the chance to assist some seasoned photographers before striking out on his own. Known for translating a Scandinavian design aesthetic into their food styling and photography, the duo were game to answer some questions about food, photography and their favorite LA haunts.
What are some of your favorite parts of the city?
We love Father's Office for a great burger and a beer, or Rustic Canyon Winebar in Santa Monica for their fresh seasonal menu. As far as architecture in LA, we love the mix of modern and bohemian boutiques in Venice, the iconic Santa Monica Pier which turns 100 this year, Frank Gehry's gorgeous Disney Concert Hall, and some of the great Art Deco buildings downtown like the Eastern Columbia building and The Orpheum Theatre.
Who inspires your simple graphic scenes?
We draw from designers like Lotta Jansdotter for her simplicity and ties to nature and Marimekko for saturated color palettes and graphics. In general we love modern clean lines and Scandinavian design.
What is your favorite season to photograph food?
Definitely fall. The feel of that season along with the food and tastes that accompany it make it our favorite time of year for photography, styling, and eating.
Do you have a favorite meal to prepare at home?
Pizza is a favorite in our house—we love to experiment with different ingredient combinations on fresh homemade dough.
Do you have a soundtrack for photo shoots?
Music is a huge inspiration in our everyday lives. Some favorites are Belle and Sebastian, Ray Lamontagne, Rogue Wave, Bright Eyes, Ryan Adams and Rufus Wainwright.
Favorite cookbook?
The entire Donnay Hay series has been a big influence on our photography, The Joy of Cooking is our standard go-to reference, and A16 Food & Wine and A Platter of Figs are two favorites of the year.
Images from Carrie and Andrew.
