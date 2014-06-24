5 Modern Summer Home Upgrades
The summer season is the perfect opportunity to give your home a modern update. New York-based interior designer Sarah Sarna, who runs the lifestyle blog Life the Life you Dream About, shares her tips for getting the job done without having to dole out a ton of money. From incorporating fresh greenery to upgrading accessories wherever possible, here are simple—and affordable—tricks Sarna promises will make a difference in your home.
Sarna revealed she’s even used some of these pointers in her own abode. "What makes my home modern is I use a lot of white and like clean lines," she says. "It’s contemporary because there is no excess and that feels relaxing and calming."