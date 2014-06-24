5 Modern Summer Home Upgrades
5 Modern Summer Home Upgrades

By Monique Valeris
Refresh your home for the summer season with these simple modern upgrades.

The summer season is the perfect opportunity to give your home a modern update. New York-based interior designer Sarah Sarna, who runs the lifestyle blog Life the Life you Dream About, shares her tips for getting the job done without having to dole out a ton of money. From incorporating fresh greenery to upgrading accessories wherever possible, here are simple—and affordable—tricks Sarna promises will make a difference in your home.

Plants are the perfect way to brighten up any room in your home in the warmer months. Transform a drab area with a simple orchid. “Orchids always look great because they are so sculptural and elegant,” Sarna says.

Rubber vase, $34.95, available at the Dwell Store.

Sarna revealed she’s even used some of these pointers in her own abode. "What makes my home modern is I use a lot of white and like clean lines," she says. "It’s contemporary because there is no excess and that feels relaxing and calming."

Entryways shouldn't be boring. Bring them to life by layering black and white art in a tasteful manner. “Grouping black and white outdoor photography in minimal black or white frames and is a great way to make a modern impact,” Sarna says.

Enzo Mari panther print, $325, available in the Dwell Store.

When settling on accessories for a table, don’t overdo it. “Think about the right accessories that will add texture, color, and interest.”

Cherner Round Coffee Table, $799-$849, available in the Dwell Store.

One of the most affordable ways to add character to a coffee table is with flowers. Stick with fresh-cut, all-white blooms for a sophisticated look.

Two Hole Vase, $50, available in the Dwell Store.

When decorating in neutral tones, consider mixing textures. Sarna also suggests weaving in a few colorful items. "A little bit of color against a dark wall, or a few neon highlights against neutral tones” add a summery touch to a modern home.

Tardi Sofa, $6,200, available in the Dwell Store.

