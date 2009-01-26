5 Modern Mailboxes
5 Modern Mailboxes

By Chelsea Holden Baker
Dear Dwell, I've searched all over for an interesting mailbox—something other than a large-mouthed bass with a fin for a flag. Are there any modern mailboxes out there?

The dearth of modern mailboxes perplexed us until we read 39 CFR Part III: Standards Governing the Design of Curbside Mailboxes, which states that a postal worker may return mail sent to incompliant receptacies. Here are a few modern options that will likely please you and keep your post person from "going postal."

